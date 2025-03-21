TRAGEDY: Monsey Father R’ Eliyahu Fink Z”L Struck And Killed On Garden State Parkway

A devastating tragedy unfolded late Thursday night as R’ Eliyahu Fink Z”L, a 43-year-old father of 5 from Monsey, was struck and killed on the Garden State Parkway.

R’ Eliyahu Z”L was the son of Rabbi Aharon Fink, a respected longtime mohel and the dean of Ateres Bais Yaakov, which he founded 25 years ago.

According to New Jersey State Police, the fatal accident occurred just before 1 a.m. on the northbound lanes near milepost 146.5 in Essex County. Troopers arriving at the scene found R’ Eliyahu Z”L lying in the roadway, gravely injured and unresponsive. Despite immediate emergency response efforts, he was sadly pronounced at the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest that R’ Eliyahu Z”L had been involved in a minor accident before the fatal collision. Sources tell YWN that he had exited his vehicle following a fender bender when he was struck by at least two oncoming vehicles. Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with authorities as the investigation continues.

State police have yet to determine the precise circumstances leading to the incident. The highway was temporarily shut down as investigators worked through the night to piece together the details of the tragic event.

The levaya is set to take place on Sunday in Monsey. Further details will be published as they become available.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

