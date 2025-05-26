Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Russia Suggest President Trump Is Having A Mental Breakdown After He Calls Putin “Absolutely Crazy”

FILE – President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump late Sunday night unleashed a blistering attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him “crazy” and accusing him of “needlessly killing a lot of people” amid Russia’s intensifying assault on Ukraine.

The post, published on Trump’s Truth Social platform, marked a stark shift in tone from the former president, who has previously avoided directly blaming Putin for the war. Trump went so far as to warn that Putin’s actions would lead to the “downfall of Russia” — a dramatic departure from his usual posture of cautious criticism paired with repeated calls for peace.

Within hours, the Kremlin responded, downplaying the remarks and portraying Trump’s outburst as a product of high emotions.

“This is a very crucial moment… associated with emotional overload,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who added that Russia was “grateful” to Trump for helping launch the ongoing U.S.-brokered peace negotiations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

FBI Reopens Investigations into Biden White House Cocaine, Supreme Court Leak, and Jan. 6 Pipe Bombs

Freed Hostage Reveals Horror of Gaza Tunnels: ‘They Sprayed Insect Repellent in My Eyes’

Adirei HaTorah Sells Out in Record Time Ahead of Fourth Maamad On June 8

HORROR IN UK: Vehicle Rams Into Huge Crowd Of Celebrating Soccer Fans In Liverpool, Many Injured

Netanyahu: “I Hope That We’ll Have News About Hostages Today Or Tomorrow”

🚨 White House Envoy Rejects Hamas’ Claim, Urges Acceptance of Ceasefire-Hostage Deal

WHACK! French President Macron Gets Smacked In The Face By His Wife As Cameras Are Rolling [VIDEO]

A-G Wages War Against Bnei Yeshivos: “Hit Them In Their Bank Accounts”

WATCH: Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch: “Anyone Honest Knows Creating A True Nachal Charedi Is Extremely Difficult”

In A First In Years, Three Cases Of Cholera Identified In Israel

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network