Secret Service Agents Suspended After Late-Night Brawl Outside Obama’s House [VIDEO]

Two Secret Service agents assigned to protect the home of former President Barack Obama have been suspended after a heated altercation between them erupted into a full-blown physical fight — just steps from the Obamas’ residence in the early hours of the morning.

The explosive encounter, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday, has sent shockwaves through the protective agency known for its intense discipline and discretion. The incident first gained public attention after RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree posted footage of the fight, which quickly went viral on social media.

The video, which appears to have been recorded by a passerby or security camera, shows two female officers engaged in a shouting match that escalates into a physical confrontation. At one point, one of the agents is heard calling urgently for a supervisor, warning, “Come immediately before I whoop this girl.”

According to sources within the Secret Service cited by Crabtree, the dispute began when one officer failed to report for her scheduled shift on time. Her tardiness reportedly infuriated the officer she was meant to relieve, sparking a verbal and then physical confrontation between the two.

Despite the dramatic scene, no one inside the Obama residence was reportedly disturbed by the incident, and the former president and his family remained safely unaware at the time.

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, acknowledging that both agents involved had been suspended while an internal investigation is underway.

“The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21,” the agency said. “The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees, and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable.”

The agency declined to release the names of the officers involved or any further details, citing privacy concerns and the ongoing nature of the investigation.

