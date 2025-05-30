CHASDEI HASHEM: Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky Shlit”a Discharged from Hospital, Returns Home

YWN is please to share the news that the Rosh HaYeshiva of the Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia, Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit”a, has been discharged from the hospital and is now on his way home.

According to an official statement released by the yeshiva, the doctors are very pleased with the Rosh Yeshiva’s progress, noting significant improvement in his condition. This follows his recent hospitalization due to weakness, which prompted a global outpouring of tefillos from Yidden across the world.

The yeshiva has requested that Klal Yisroel continue to daven for a complete refuah sheleimah for Shmuel ben Itta Ettil, b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)