Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

CHASDEI HASHEM: Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky Shlit”a Discharged from Hospital, Returns Home


YWN is please to share the news that the Rosh HaYeshiva of the Talmudical Yeshiva of Philadelphia, Harav Shmuel Kamenetsky shlit”a, has been discharged from the hospital and is now on his way home.

According to an official statement released by the yeshiva, the doctors are very pleased with the Rosh Yeshiva’s progress, noting significant improvement in his condition. This follows his recent hospitalization due to weakness, which prompted a global outpouring of tefillos from Yidden across the world.

The yeshiva has requested that Klal Yisroel continue to daven for a complete refuah sheleimah for Shmuel ben Itta Ettil, b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hamas Officially Rejects Trump’s Latest Ceasefire Proposal For Gaza War

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Jewish-Owned Business in London Vandalized in Antisemitic Attack Disguised as Anti-Israel Protest

H’YD: Israeli Civilian Contractor Killed By Explosive Device In Gaza

T’NU KAVOD L’TORAH: Tentative Itinerary Of Gedolim’s Visit To America For Keren Olam Hatorah

HaGaon HaRav Landau Bans Talmidim With Draft Orders From Leaving Eretz Yisrael

BD”E: Baby Of Tze’ela Gez, Hy”d Is Niftar Two Weeks After His Mother’s Murder

In A First, Shas Publicly Threatens To Bolt Coalition Over Draft Law

Witkoff Presents New Deal; Smotrich Vows He Won’t Approve It

“Beyond Presidential Authority”: Trump Tariffs Declared Illegal by Trade Court, Needs Congressional Approval

Iranian TV Praises D.C. Terrorist As “American Sinwar:” “He Sent 2 Zionists To Hell”

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network