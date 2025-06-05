Aleph’s Compass Workshop Reaches Over 2,500 Yeshiva Students Nationwide

The Aleph Institute’s Project 432 has surpassed a significant milestone: its Compass Workshop has now reached more than 2,500 students at over 60 high schools and yeshivas across North America and Israel. This initiative educates and informs talmidim on the importance of yashrus and ehrlichkeit in business and financial decision-making.

Over the past two weeks, the Compass Workshop was delivered to more than 150 students at five yeshiva high schools in the tri-state and Mid-Atlantic regions. Presented by Rabbi Yaakov Goldstein, Senior Lecturer for Project 432, the workshop is part a broader mission of inspiring emerging generations to navigate financial decisions with clarity, achieve the highest Torah and legal standards, and build lives of integrity and peace of mind. The one-hour multimedia workshop integrates halacha, hashkafa, and practical examples to guide students in developing clarity, accountability, and a strong internal moral compass.

Rabbi Sam Rudansky, General Studies Menahel of Mesivta Ateres Yaakov in Lawrence, NY, remarked: “We were privileged to host Rabbi Yaakov Goldstein for a powerful and engaging seminar on business ethics in the frum world. His presentation was clear, insightful, and deeply relevant, emphasizing the importance of acting with integrity and staying within the bounds of halacha and the law. Our senior students were attentive throughout and walked away with practical guidance and a stronger sense of responsibility as future members of the workforce.”

At the Yeshiva of Staten Island, one student correctly identified the inspiration behind the name “Project 432” as the 432nd mitzvah in the Torah: to fear and revere Hashem. This insight encapsulates the core message of the workshop and Aleph’s mission.

Feedback from students and educators has underscored the benefits of this education. “Your presentation is a matana for our generation,” said Rav Pinchos Weinberger, Rosh Yeshiva of Yeshiva Nishmas Hatorah. “It is so on target and resonates with all. The balance of halacha, hashkafa, legal, and common sense was incredible—all in a very short time frame.”

Rabbi Azriel Hauptman, Menahel of Mechinas Ner Yisroel in Baltimore, Maryland, added: “Thank you for the outstanding presentation you delivered to our 12th grade bochurim on the topic of honesty in financial affairs. Your masterful blend of facts, anecdotes, and ethical teachings from our rich mesorah captivated the students and truly left a lasting impression.”

In a letter to parents of 12th grade students, Rabbi Moshe Dovid Robinson, General Studies Menahel of Mesivta Kesser Torah of Baltimore, wrote: “Rabbi Yaakov Goldstein delivered a powerful and thought-provoking lecture on honesty in business. He addressed not only the halachic aspects, but also the far-reaching consequences that dishonest behavior can have on an individual, their family, their standing in the community, and most importantly, their yiras shamayim. The presentation was sincere, impactful, and deeply grounded in Torah values. The bochurim responded with great enthusiasm—it was truly inspiring.”

Aleph’s work in preventative education stems from a clear understanding of the importance of guiding young people to make better choices early on. “Aleph understands the ripple effects that incarceration has – not just for those in prison, but for their families as well,” said Rabbi Aaron Lipskar, Aleph’s CEO. “It’s painful to see how much of that could have been avoided with better decisions. That’s why we developed the Compass Workshop: to give students the skills and perspective they need to make wise choices and navigate real-world challenges confidently.”

To bring the Compass workshop to your school, please contact Rabbi Yaakov Goldstein at [email protected].