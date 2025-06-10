BATEI MEDRASH AND BALLOT BOXES: Orthodox Jewish Voters Across New Jersey Urged To Vote In Critical Primary Day Elections

A coordinated and unprecedented mobilization is underway across Orthodox Jewish communities in New Jersey, particularly in the Lakewood region, as voters head to the polls for Tuesday’s crucial primary elections.

For weeks, leading rabbanim, askanim, and roshei yeshivah have been urging Orthodox Jewish voters to take part in today’s vote, with particular emphasis on supporting Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Gottheimer. Gottheimer, currently one of five major contenders for the Democratic nomination, has emerged as the only viable Democratic candidate with a strong and consistent record of support for Orthodox Jewish communities statewide.

Facing off against Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and NJEA President Sean Spiller, Gottheimer enters Primary Day in a competitive but unpredictable race. While some sparse polling shows Sherrill in the lead, most political observers agree that the race is wide open.

The stakes are especially high for the Orthodox Jewish community. With the federal government advancing plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education and shift funding decisions to the states, the next New Jersey governor will wield outsized influence on yeshiva education, security funding, special education services, and curriculum mandates.

In a pre-election meeting last week, Rav Malkiel Kotler, shlit”a, rosh yeshiva of BMG, strongly urged Lakewood’s rabbanim and roshei chaburah to encourage their communities to vote. He clarified that there is no halachic issue in voting for a Democratic candidate despite certain platform positions, as long as those positions do not directly affect the kehilla.

In a rare move, the Lakewood Vaad issued endorsements on both sides of the aisle: Josh Gottheimer on the Democratic side and Jack Ciattarelli on the Republican side. Ciattarelli, a longtime friend of the Lakewood community, is widely expected to win the GOP nomination, having secured the endorsement of President Donald Trump and holding a dominant lead over rival Bill Spadea.

Spadea’s campaign drew sharp condemnation Monday for a last-minute text message that invoked antisemitic tropes, accusing Ciattarelli of supporting “Lakewood-style overdevelopment.”

Meanwhile, askanim have urged unaffiliated voters to declare a party affiliation at the polls — particularly to vote in the Democratic primary for Gottheimer. Voters can change their party affiliation back immediately after casting their ballot.

Among those leading the charge is R’ Lazer Scheiner, the driving force behind the Adirei Hatorah movement. In a widely circulated voice note Monday night, Scheiner emphasized that high voter turnout sends a clear message to elected officials — regardless of the immediate results — that the Orthodox community is politically active and engaged.

His message was echoed by Agudath Israel New Jersey Director Shlomo Schorr, who also released a video message explaining why voting is important regardless of the outcome.

Locally, two Orthodox candidates are appearing on today’s ballots. Assemblyman Avi Schnall is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for another term in the State Assembly. In Toms River, askan Shmuel Ellenbogen is unopposed in the Republican primary for Ocean County Commissioner. If victorious in November, he will become the first frum commissioner in the county’s history.

