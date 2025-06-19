Mailbag: NYC – Brannan Embraces Radicals While Begging for Jewish Votes

Brannan Embraces Radicals While Begging for Jewish Votes

As the race for NYC Comptroller enters its final stretch, voters across the city especially in Jewish communities are beginning to see through Justin Brannan’s cynical game.

While Brannan makes photo-op rounds in Orthodox neighborhoods, desperate for support he knows he can’t win without, his actual political allies paint a far more troubling picture. He’s embraced by some of the most extreme figures and groups on the far left many of whom have shown open hostility to Israel and the Jewish community.

One of Brannan’s top endorsers is NYPAN (New York Progressive Action Network) a radical group known for its anti-Israel positions. NYPAN has repeatedly aligned itself with anti-Zionist causes and activists, and makes no secret of who it wants in power. In this election, the two candidates NYPAN is aggressively pushing are Zohran Mamdani and Justin Brannan. Mamdani is a known anti-Israel voice in Albany who has refused to condemn Hamas and openly attacked the Jewish State. And now, they want Brannan to hold citywide power.

These are the groups Brannan relies on to build his base.

Take, for example, Linda Sarsour, a longtime anti-Israel activist who recently urged her followers to vote for Brannan, praising his work for “Palestinian American/Muslim/Arab” communities. In her endorsement, she attacks Brannan’s opponent, Mark Levine, solely for standing with Israel. She criticizes Levine for refusing to call for a ceasefire immediately after the October 7th Hamas massacre and for committing to buy Israeli bonds as Comptroller.

“His opponent Mark Levine never once uttered ceasefire. Ever,” she wrote. “Mark has committed to buying Israeli bonds when he becomes comptroller something NYC does not do right now.”

Let that sink in: Justin Brannan is the candidate of choice for Linda Sarsour, Zohran Mamdani, and NYPAN he same far-left coalition that cheers on anti-Israel resolutions and demonizes Jewish identity.

Brannan, on the other hand, is trying to have it both ways appeasing anti-Israel radicals while begging Jewish neighborhoods to forget who he really stands with.

But we won’t forget.

New York doesn’t need a Comptroller who empowers those who cheer against Israel and vilify our communities. We need someone who’s honest, principled, and loyal when it counts.

On Election Day, the choice is clear:

Reject Justin Brannan.







