“Communist Lunatic”: Trump Erupts After Mamdani’s Stunning Primary Victory

In the wake of Zohran Mamdani’s stunning first-place finish in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary, President Donald Trump unleashed a scathing and deeply personal tirade against the 33-year-old socialist lawmaker — warning that his rise marks a dangerous new chapter for the Democratic Party and the country at large.

“Democrats have crossed the line by elevating a 100% Communist Lunatic,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Wednesday morning, reacting to Mamdani’s upset victory over former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who conceded the race late Tuesday after trailing by roughly 70,000 votes.

Trump, never one to hold back, turned his fire not just on Mamdani’s politics but his appearance, intelligence, and supporters.

“He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3 — Dummies ALL — backing him,” Trump wrote. “Even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him. Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

The “AOC+3” label is Trump’s long-used nickname for the progressive congressional bloc led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, joined by Reps. Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib — all of whom have expressed support for Mamdani’s candidacy.

Trump’s broadside follows a night of political whiplash in New York, where Mamdani — a self-described democratic socialist and Queens assemblyman — toppled one of the state’s most recognizable political figures in Cuomo. The upset has sparked elation among progressives and concern across much of the Democratic establishment.

In a follow-up post dripping with sarcasm, Trump said the party should go all-in: “The Democrats should nominate Low IQ Candidate, [Congresswoman] Jasmine Crockett, for President, and AOC+3 should be, respectively, Vice President and three High Level Members of the Cabinet. Added together with our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, and our Country is really SCREWED!”

Trump’s comments were not without political resonance. In Mamdani, Republicans believe they’ve found a symbol of Democratic extremism heading into 2026 — one they hope to use to fuel their messaging nationwide.

