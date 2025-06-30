Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Monsoon Floods Kill 46 Across Pakistan as Forecasters Warn of More Extreme Rains

Motorists drive through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rains, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Nearly a week of heavy monsoon rains and flash floods across Pakistan have killed at least 46 people and injured dozens as continuing severe weather similar to past emergenicies remains possible, officials said Monday.

The fatalities caused by abnormally strong downpours since Tuesday include 22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 13 in eastern Punjab province, seven in southern Sindh and four in southwestern Balochistan, National Disaster Management Authority and provincial emergency officials said.

“We are expecting above-normal rains during the monsoon season and alerts have been issued to the concerned authorities to take precautionary measures,” said Irfan Virk, a Pakistan Meteorological Department deputy director.

Virk warned forecasters cannot rule out a repeat of the “extreme situation” seen during devastating floods in 2022. Rains inundated a third of the country, killing 1,737 people and causing widespread destruction.

The deaths from the past week include 13 tourists from a family of 17 who were swept away Friday. The other four family members were rescued from the flooded Swat River in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Rescuers found 12 bodies from the group and divers continued searching Monday for the remaining victim, said Bilal Faizi, a provincial emergency service spokesman.

The incident drew widespread condemnation online over what many called a slow response by emergency services.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HY’D: IDF Soldier Sgt. Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, Killed in Combat in Northern Gaza

FAULTY AND DEBUNKED: Iran Strike Intel Report Claiming Nuke Program Wasn’t Seriously Damaged Gets Shredded by Experts

COOL COUPLE: Israeli Husband and Wife Pilots Led Deadly Iran Bombing Raids as Children Waited at Home

Israel And Syria To Sign Historic Peace Deal By End Of Year, Report Claims

Shin Bet Busts Iranian Plot to Assassinate Defense Minister At His Home With Powerful Bomb

Massive Hamas Terror Network in Chevron Plotting Imminent Attacks Busted by Shin Bet

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: Zohran Mamdani Tours Harlem With Crown Heights Riot Provocateur Al Sharpton

President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” Clears Nail-Biter Senate Vote After Marathon Showdown

President Trump Issues Letter Marking Yartzheit Of Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT’L

TRAGEDY IN CROWN HEIGHTS: 8-Year-Old Boy R”L Struck and Killed on Eastern Parkway

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network