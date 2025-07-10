Jewish Democrats in Congress Sound Alarm Over Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Primary Win

A wave of concern is sweeping through Jewish members of Congress following the Democratic mayoral primary victory of Zohran Mamdani in New York City.

Mamdani won the nomination with 56% of the vote in a ranked-choice runoff against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But his support for the BDS movement and refusal to condemn the controversial slogan “globalize the intifada” has drawn sharp rebukes from Democratic lawmakers, especially in light of the recent surge in violent antisemitic incidents across the country.

“To not be willing to condemn the term ‘globalize the intifada’ demonstrates a callous disregard for antisemitism and terrorism,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.). “It’s terribly disturbing and potentially dangerous.”

The slogan became a flashpoint during the campaign. Mamdani, while stating he doesn’t personally use the phrase, declined to explicitly denounce it, saying on NBC’s Meet the Press that “the role of the mayor is not to police speech.”

Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), who represents a large Jewish community and has spoken openly about his faith, called Mamdani’s win “a huge problem,” citing it as a reflection of growing tolerance for antisemitic rhetoric in progressive circles. “It’s happening in the context of a violent surge in antisemitism,” he told The Hill.

That concern is echoed by other Jewish Democrats in Congress, including Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.), who questioned Mamdani’s judgment and warned that failing to denounce inflammatory language will only inflame tensions further.

“Someone who refuses to condemn hate speech is not acceptable,” Gottheimer told CNN.

Moskowitz added, “If he can’t say that ‘globalizing the intifada’ is antisemitic, then he’s going to continue to add to the problem.”

Despite the uproar, prominent New York Democrats have largely remained muted in their response. House Judiciary Ranking Member Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), the longest-serving Jewish member of the New York delegation, endorsed Mamdani prior to the primary. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a congratulatory note but stopped short of endorsing the candidate.

Other Democrats representing swing districts, such as Reps. Tom Suozzi and Laura Gillen of Long Island, have distanced themselves from Mamdani.

In a statement following a private meeting with Mamdani, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) said he urged the nominee to take stronger stances against antisemitism.

“I explained why Jewish New Yorkers feel unsafe in the city,” Goldman said. “As he continues this campaign, he must condemn anti-Jewish hate and calls for violence, and take proactive steps to protect all New Yorkers.”

Mamdani’s campaign declined to comment on the recent criticism, but the candidate has repeatedly denied antisemitic intent and pledged to govern inclusively.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)