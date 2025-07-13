Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Top Brass from NYS Police PBA Tour Chaverim of Rockland, Explore Enhanced Collaboration


A delegation from the New York State Police Police Benevolent Association (PBA), accompanied by Law Enforcement Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, visited Chaverim of Rockland’s headquarters on Thursday afternoon to learn more about the organization’s operations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation.

The tour was led by Chaverim of Rockland Coordinator Yossi Margaretten, who was joined by other dedicated Chaverim volunteers.

The delegation included top PBA officials and heads of various State Police Troops, among them 1st Vice President Andrew Davis, 2nd Vice President Jason Sheridan, Troop T Head Anthony Nigro, Troop F Head Paul Catrona, and Troop G & H Head Thomas Kuchark.

The visit focused on Chaverim’s well-known capabilities in search and rescue operations, their daily emergency response services, and their advanced drone and communications units. The group was given a full tour of the facility and tested Chaverim’s specialized fleet and support vehicles.

The NYS Police PBA officials expressed appreciation for Chaverim’s unwavering commitment to public safety and discussed opportunities to enhance collaboration between state law enforcement and community-based emergency responders. The New York State Troopers PBA represents 4,977 state troopers across the state.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)


