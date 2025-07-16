UK Jews Say Antisemitism Now So Widespread “There’s Nowhere to Turn” Outside Their Community

A new report released Tuesday by the Board of Deputies of British Jews paints a troubling picture of rising antisemitism across the UK’s civil society, with Jewish communities increasingly feeling isolated, unprotected, and unwelcome in mainstream public institutions. The report, compiled by the board’s Commission on Antisemitism, warns that Jews in the UK now feel they have “nowhere to turn” outside of their own community—a development it describes as deeply corrosive to both individual well-being and national cohesion.

Based on months of testimony from Jewish professionals, students, advocacy groups, and staff networks, the report finds what it calls a “specific unaddressed issue of antisemitism” in key sectors of British society—including the National Health Service, professional associations, unions, and cultural institutions. Co-chaired by Labour’s Independent Adviser on Antisemitism, Lord John Mann, and Conservative MP Dame Penny Mordaunt, the report identifies a pattern of tolerance, rather than respect, toward Jews—an erosion of inclusion that has intensified since the Hamas-led October 7th terror attacks in Israel.

“October 7 brought to the surface problems that had long festered beneath,” Mann and Mordaunt wrote. “The Jewish way of life and the well-being of Jewish individuals and families in Britain is being increasingly challenged and undermined.” They cited a surge in antisemitic hatred that followed the attack—not just on social media and in street protests, but inside schools, universities, workplaces, and even hospitals.

The Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitic incidents in the UK, recorded 3,528 such incidents in 2024, the second-highest annual figure in its history. The highest came just the year before, with over 4,100. But beyond statistics, the report highlights a deeper issue: antisemitism that has become embedded in systems designed to serve the public equally.

One of the most damning findings involved the NHS, where the report cites accounts of Jewish patients and employees experiencing alienation and bias. It noted incidents of staff wearing Palestinian flag pins while on duty—symbols that, in certain contexts, have been associated with hostility toward Jewish individuals. The Board called for a national summit of NHS leadership to address these concerns and implement mandatory training on contemporary antisemitism at every NHS trust.

Board President Phil Rosenberg called the infiltration of antisemitism into public life “debilitating” and said it reflects a troubling shift. “We’ve seen this before during moments of conflict in the Middle East,” Rosenberg said, “but this time it’s different. Antisemitism has crept into civil society itself—into workplaces, cultural spaces, even the health system. British Jews increasingly feel surrounded by hostility.”

The report also identified discrimination within professional bodies and unions, with evidence suggesting that Jewish members often face subtle and sometimes overt forms of exclusion. Some individuals described being required to join professional organizations that they believe are actively biased against them, leaving them professionally trapped and personally alienated. The commission urged such bodies to correct discriminatory practices—and said that where they fail to do so, external protections and legal support must be offered to affected Jewish professionals.

In the arts, the report found that Jewish performers, promoters, and audience members face “hidden barriers” that quietly discourage participation. In some cases, the commission heard accounts of individuals being blocked from artistic events because of their faith or pro-Israel views. It called for the enforcement of contract compliance wherever public or corporate funding is involved to ensure that Jewish inclusion is non-negotiable.

Education was another recurring theme, with the commission noting that general equality training too often fails to include meaningful instruction on antisemitism. It stressed that schools, universities, and public institutions must begin to understand antisemitism as a distinct and evolving form of hatred that requires targeted attention.

Mordaunt said the goal of the report was not abstract recommendations but “precise action.” “No one should face discrimination while accessing public services or pursuing a career,” she said. “There are very practical things that can be done—and must be done—to restore dignity and fairness.”

Lord Mann added that while antisemitism is not new, the commission heard “shocking experiences” from ordinary Jews across the country—stories that made clear just how far the problem has spread and how little trust remains in institutions outside the Jewish community.

The report concludes by urging consistency in how antisemitic crimes are handled by police forces across the country, warning that inconsistent enforcement has left many Jews feeling unsafe and unheard. It calls on the Police Chiefs Council and the College of Policing to produce proposals that would ensure clear, nationwide standards in responding to antisemitism.

“This is about applying the same protections to Jews that are rightly afforded to other vulnerable groups,” Rosenberg said. “If we can’t get that right, then what does equality even mean?”

