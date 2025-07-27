Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

A Must-Watch Tisha B’Av Video for Every Jewish Child


Chesed of Flatbush presents a powerful Tisha B’Av experience for the whole family.

Join thousands as we reflect, connect, and grow through two unforgettable video presentations — one for adults and one for children. Designed to inspire all ages, this meaningful program will uplift your spirit, strengthen your emunah, and bring powerful lessons of unity, kindness, and hope into your home this Tisha B’Av.

The adult presentation features the renowned master mechanech, Rabbi Yechiel Spero. With his signature warmth and insight, Rabbi Spero delivers a powerful message of chizuk, hope, and healing, helping us connect to the day’s pain while discovering the light that lies within it. This inspiring video will touch your heart, strengthen your emunah, and leave you feeling uplifted long after the fast is over.

A Message for Children with Eli Scheller: Through captivating stories and real-life lessons, kids will learn about: A man who lost everything…and still found light. One of the most secretive Mossad missions ever. A wealthy man’s brilliant contest to choose who inherits it all. These unforgettable stories will teach our children about Ahavas Yisroel, staying positive during hard times, and the deep message of Tisha B’Av: being kind, loving, and united — no matter what. Let’s help our kids shine brighter, grow stronger, and bring more light into the world!

CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER. 




