Rabbi Paysach Krohn shares his story of surviving a terrifying stroke and the faith that carried him through. Elchanan Danino speaks about his son, Ori, who was killed in Gaza while running back to save his friends. Koby L., a hero devoted to rescuing Jewish women and children from Arab villages, gives a rare look into the world of pidyon shvuyim. And Shai Graucher reflects on the deep pain of losing his father, Dedi, and the strength it took to carry on.

EXPERIENCE THE FILM OF THE YEAR.

4 INCREDIBLE STORIES OF JEWISH RESILIENCE.



CLICK HERE.