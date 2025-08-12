BOMBSHELL: Whistleblower Alleges Adam Schiff Authorized Leaks of Classified Information to Target Trump

A longtime Democratic intelligence committee staffer repeatedly warned the FBI over the course of six years that then–Rep. Adam Schiff authorized the leaking of classified material to damage Donald Trump during the now-debunked Trump–Russia collusion probe, according to newly disclosed FBI interview reports obtained by Just the News.

The whistleblower — a career intelligence officer who worked for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee for more than a decade — told federal agents in multiple interviews, starting in 2017, that Schiff personally convened staff meetings to greenlight leaks of classified information “derogatory” to Trump. In one meeting, according to a May 2023 interview, Schiff allegedly told his team the material would be used “to indict President Trump.”

The staffer, who described himself as a friend to both Schiff and former Republican Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, warned the leaks were “unethical,” “illegal,” and “treasonous.” He said Schiff dismissed the concerns, suggesting he would be protected under the Constitution’s speech and debate clause — a position the Department of Justice ultimately cited when declining to investigate. No official legal opinion has been made public supporting that interpretation.

The whistleblower’s warnings, documented in at least six FBI interviews, reveal a calculated strategy by senior Democratic staff to weaponize classified information to drive media narratives and “topple the administration.” FBI memos describe him detailing a “systematic process” in which staff prepared notes for Schiff, who then decided what to leak.

The claims go beyond Schiff. The whistleblower accused Rep. Eric Swalwell (D–Calif.) of having “a reputation for leaking classified information” and suggested Swalwell was involved in at least one high-profile disclosure. He also alleged that targeting Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was an explicit committee priority.

Despite the seriousness of the allegations, DOJ prosecutors repeatedly declined to move forward, citing constitutional immunity for members of Congress. Some of the officials who made those decisions remain in senior posts, according to Just the News.

The revelations arrive at a politically fraught moment for Schiff, now a U.S. senator, who is already facing a Justice Department referral for possible mortgage fraud. They also rekindle scrutiny of his central role in promoting the discredited Steele dossier and pushing false public claims of “ample evidence” of Trump–Russia collusion — claims later discredited by Special Counsel John Durham and the DOJ Inspector General.

FBI Director Kash Patel, who has provided the memos to Congress, accused Schiff and others of “weaponizing intelligence and law enforcement for political gain,” warning that such conduct “eroded public trust in our institutions.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)