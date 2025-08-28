Over 4000 Bachurim in More Than 20 Camps Participate in Dirshu’s Daf HaYomi B’Halacha L’Bochurim Program

The Dirshu Daf HaYomi B’Halacha L’Bochurim program this year was a mainstay in over twenty camps throughout the United States and Canada with more than four thousand bochurim participating!

The Daf HaYomi B’Halacha L’Bochurim program began about a decade ago wherein Mesivta (high school) aged bochurim were invited to participate in a Mishnah Berurah learning program during the course of the month of summer camp. Through the Mishnah Berurah learning program, they learn or hear a shiur on a set amount of Mishnah Berurah each day. This year, the limud was from siman 290 – 298, covering the halachos of Mincha on Shabbos, shalosh seudos and Maariv and havdala, on Motzoei Shabbos. Mishnah Berurah booklets delineating sixteen shiurim are distributed to each bochur. After the first set of five shiurim, one day is set aside for chazara with the bochurim using the sikum booklets summarizing the halachos learned.

They are also given shailos for chazara featuring fifteen multiple choice questions in either English or Lashon Kodesh. These two versions of the shailos enable bochurim from different walks of life and yeshivos to have the format with which they are most comfortable. After the second set of five shiurim there is chazara once again and then, the last series of six shiurim is followed by a final chazara.

Bochurim are given prizes and are eligible to enter a raffle for choice Dirshu sefarim after each series of shiurim. This incentivizes them and brings excitement to the program.

Last week, Dirshu’s Nasi Rav Dovid Hofstedter, shlita, was invited to Camp Agudah of Canada, located in Port Carling, Ontario, where there is a thriving Daf HaYomi B’Halacha program. Upon arrival he was greeted with great enthusiasm by the bachurim and in discussions with Rabbi Zoberman, who heads the Dirshu program, Rabbi Zoberman related how the program has been a transformative experience for the bachurim and how excited they are to participate in the program. Rav Hofstedter spoke to the bochurim and gave them a shiur with divrei chizuk. Many of the bochurim lined up to give him shalom and told him what a tremendous impact the program was having on them.

Rav Aharon T, a Rebbi in a camp related, “at times when I circulate the camp at night making spot checks to ensure that all is in order I see bochurim in the bunkhouses, heads bent over the distinctive Dirshu Mishnah Berurah pamphlets, chazering or checking something out. It is amazing to see how involved they have become in the program, to the extent that even in their free time in the bunkhouse they are learning!”

Perhaps the greatest testament to powerful impact that the program can have for years to come was the story related by Rabbi Yitzchok Spigelman, Dirshu’s American Director. “In advance of the camp season, I got a call from a rebbi in a camp asking if he could bring the Daf HaYomi B’halacha to his camp. I asked him if he was familiar with the program and he said, ‘Of course! I myself participated in the program about a decade ago as a bochur. I am still learning Mishnah Berurah every day as a result of that one summer!”