Global Response Rises to Save the Torah World Amid Harsh Decrees

With those living a life of Torah in Eretz Yisroel facing unprecedented hardship and recent harsh decrees, Jews in the diaspora are rallying with strength and resolve. The crisis has deepened with the imprisonment of bochurim and avreichim who stand firm in their commitment to Torah study in the face of military draft demands, leaving families in anguish and the Torah world feeling under siege. Particularly hard hit are the kollelim of Vizhnitz, where thousands of avreichim and their families are confronting deep financial instability.

A New Fund for Vizhnitz

In response to this dire situation, Gedolei Torah established Keren Olam HaTorah. The creation of this fund sparked widespread awakening among Jews worldwide to stand in defense of the Torah HaKedosha, which has been degraded under these difficult conditions.

Now, these rescue efforts are expanding with the establishment of the Keren Hatzolas Olam HaTorah Vizhnitz – The Vizhnitz Torah Rescue Fund. This new initiative addresses the dire plight of thousands of avreichim who remain in extremely difficult circumstances and whose rescue is most urgent. Most notably, the campaign seeks to ensure the survival of Vizhnitz’s vast kollel network, which spans communities throughout Eretz Yisroel.

Haskamos from the Rebbe

The founding gathering of this fund was held in Eretz Yisroel, led by the Vizhnitzer Rebbe, shlit”a. At this historic event, the Rebbe issued a heartfelt cry, writing in his own holy handwriting: “Whoever exerts effort in this matter will have eternal merit, and he will lack nothing because of it, and his offspring will be blessed.”

Hundreds of participants at the gathering undertook to each support one avreich in the Vizhnitz kollel network. Representing the global Keren Olam HaTorah, the mashgiach, shlit”a, attended, delivering words about achrayus that Klal Yisroel bears to ensure Torah study continues without interruption, and the absolute achdus required among all yirei Shamayim to withstand the trials of this era.

Despite his physical weakness, the Vizhnitzer Rebbe personally blessed every individual who accepted upon himself the sacred responsibility of supporting avreichim and pledged to “adopt” an avreich family, expressing deep emotion and heartfelt gratitude.

The First Step in a Significant New Phase

The survival of the kollelim—and the continuity of full-time Torah learning—now rests on the willingness of Klal Yisroel to shoulder this burden together. Thanks to the efforts of the new fund, combined with the support of Keren Olam HaTorah worldwide, monthly stipends were successfully distributed last month, b’chasdei Hashem, to 1,500 avreichim across the Vizhnitz kollel network throughout Eretz Yisroel. This accomplishment has raised strong hope for stabilizing the situation of the kollelim as the fund’s work continues on a global scale.