“Kill the Jews!”: Man Armed with Pipe Chases Terrified Jewish Mother Pushing Stroller in Queens”

A Queens mother and child narrowly escaped an anti-Semitic attack last Thursday morning when a man wielding a metal pipe chased them down a Bayswater street while shouting violent threats, police said.

The 59-year-old woman was pushing her 7-year-old child in a stroller just after 9 a.m. outside Khal Chassidim of Bayswater, a shul on Westbourne Avenue, when the attacker confronted them, according to a criminal complaint. The assailant allegedly screamed “Kill the Jews!” while swinging the pipe and pursuing the pair for nearly a block.

The victims managed to flee into a nearby home and called 911. Responding officers arrested the suspect, identified as 53-year-old Courtney Bryan, at the scene.

Unconfirmed reports state that the attacker was wearing a keffiyeh at the time of the incident.

Police said a metal pipe was recovered in front of the house where the woman and child found refuge. Neither victim was physically injured, but both were left shaken by the ordeal.

Bryan has been charged with menacing, harassment, stalking, and endangering the welfare of a child — all as hate crimes — in addition to criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

