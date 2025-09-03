Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

TRAGEDY: Petira Of 17-Year-Old Yosef Shea Friedman Z’L, Niftar Two Weeks After Electrical Incident in Kerhonkson

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Habocher Yosef Shea Friedman, A”H, just 17 years old.

Yosef Shea A”H was the beloved son of R’ Eli Friedman, well known for arranging some of Klal Yisroel’s largest gatherings, including Adirei HaTorah.

Two weeks ago, YWN reported on the tragic electrical accident at a camp in Kerhonkson, NY, where Yosef Shea A”H was critically injured. Catskills Hatzolah Paramedics found him in cardiac arrest but succeeded in restoring a pulse. He was stabilized in Poughkeepsie before being transferred to Westchester Medical Center, where he remained in critical condition until his Petira.

This tragedy comes just days after the family celebrated the wedding of the Niftar’s sister and completed the week of Sheva Brachos.

The Monsey community is devastated by this heartbreaking loss.

Levaya details will be published once available.

Boruch Dayan HaEmes…

