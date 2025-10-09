Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 NY Attorney General Letitia James Has Been Indicted

FILE - New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference outside Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

New York state Attorney General Letitia James was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in Virginia on at least one charge of mortgage fraud.

Federal housing regulator Bill Pulte referred James to the Justice Department in April, claiming that she “falsified records” to get sweetheart home loans for a Virginia property she claimed as her “principal residence” in 2023 — while she was starting her second term as New York’s top prosecutor.

Pulte suggested that James had committed crimes including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and false statements to a financial institution, among other offenses.

