UPDATE: Israeli Spokesperson: Marwan Barghouti “Will Not Be Part of This Release”

An Israeli government spokesperson clarified that Marwan Barghouti, one of the most well-known Palestinian terrorists, will not be among those released under the reported agreement between Israel and Hamas for a hostage-prisoner exchange.

“I can tell you at this point in time that he will not be part of this release,” spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian told reporters.

Barghouti, a senior Fatah figure, is currently serving five life sentences for his involvement in orchestrating terror attacks that claimed the lives of five Israelis during the Second Intifada.