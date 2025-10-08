Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

REPORT: Hamas May Not Know Where All Slain Hostages Are Located

Hamas might not be able to find all the slain hostages in Gaza, three Israeli officials tell CNN.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has known that this is the case for months, say the officials.

“It’s been the case from the outset that they [Hamas] have not had control over all of the hostages,” says Barbara Leaf, former President Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East. “It’s far more likely they can recover all of the living hostages,” she tells the outlet.

One official says that between 7-9 bodies might not be retrieved, while another says between 10-15.

The assessments are based on Israeli intelligence and information that is coming out of talks in Egypt, CNN says.

There is no way to know the exact number, however.

The officials have differing estimates on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might react to some slain hostages not being returned, with one saying it could be used as a pretext to derail talks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

ארריך ארור: Palestine-Recognizing Macron On The Ropes As French PM Quits After Less Than A Month

TWO YEARS OF WAR: 1,152 Israeli Security Personnel Killed Since October 7 Massacre, 885 Yesomim

IDF Soldiers In Gaza Given Posul Esrogim By Military

Hamas Begins Collecting Bodies Of Deceased Hostages, Denies It Agreed To Disarm As Part Of Peace Deal

YWN EDITORIAL: Andrew Cuomo’s Yom Kippur Apology To Orthodox Jews Ends With “I’d Do It Again”

Trump: Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Efforts “Look Like It’s Working; TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW”

AccuWeather Forecasts a Snowier but Still Below-Average Winter for New York City

Rabbi Assaulted While Building Sukkah in Teaneck; “Emotionally Disturbed” Suspect in Custody, Authorities Say

WATCH: Former House Speaker Blasts “Leaderless” Democrats For Allowing Radical Leftists Like AOC And Mamdani To Gain Traction

Two Years After Oct. 7, Global Antisemitism Explodes to Crisis Levels, Report Finds