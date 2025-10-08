REPORT: Hamas May Not Know Where All Slain Hostages Are Located

Hamas might not be able to find all the slain hostages in Gaza, three Israeli officials tell CNN.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has known that this is the case for months, say the officials.

“It’s been the case from the outset that they [Hamas] have not had control over all of the hostages,” says Barbara Leaf, former President Joe Biden’s Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East. “It’s far more likely they can recover all of the living hostages,” she tells the outlet.

One official says that between 7-9 bodies might not be retrieved, while another says between 10-15.

The assessments are based on Israeli intelligence and information that is coming out of talks in Egypt, CNN says.

There is no way to know the exact number, however.

The officials have differing estimates on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might react to some slain hostages not being returned, with one saying it could be used as a pretext to derail talks.

