BD”E: Sudden Petira of Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Executive Vice President of the Orthodox Union

YWN regrets to inform you of the sudden and tragic Petira of Rabbi Moshe Hauer zt”l, Executive Vice President of the Orthodox Union (OU), who suffered a massive heart attack on Shmini Atzeres at his home in Baltimore.

Rabbi Hauer joined the OU as its Executive Vice President in 2020. He served as the organization’s rabbinic leader, heading its communal-oriented efforts and serving as its professional religious/policy leader and primary spokesman.

Prior to joining the OU, Rabbi Hauer served as the senior Rabbi of the Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion Congregation in Baltimore, MD for 26 years, where he was active in local communal leadership in many areas.

Rabbi Hauer received Semicha from Yeshiva Ner Yisroel. He received his master’s of science from John Hopkins University.

The levaya will be held this morning, Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025 at 8:45 am at Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion 6602 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215.

Livestream will be available beginning at approximately 8:30 am at https://www.ou.org/rabbi- hauer-levaya/

Please note: The parking lot will be closed to vehicles except for family and rabbanim.

Kohanim: Loudspeakers will be set up in the back parking lot.

Kevurah will take place in Eretz Yisrael.

THE ROV OF HIS SHUL, RABBI DANIEL ROSE SENT OUT THE FOLLOWING EMAIL TO THE SHUL TONIGHT

Moreinu V’rabeinu, our teacher, our light and leader, Rabbi Moshe Hauer, has passed away.

Rabbi Hauer זצוק”ל passed away suddenly on Shemini Atzeres night. It was the family’s wish not to share this news on yom tov so that all the relatives could be properly informed.

Instead of mourning on yom tov, we did together what made Rabbi Hauer happiest of all: we danced together, we sang together, we experienced yom tov as the kehillah hakedoshah that he so lovingly and painstakingly fashioned. I can only imagine what nachas he had from watching us be the shul that he wanted us to be.

And now, we will mourn.

The levaya and funeral details are still being arranged, and we will share them when they are available.

Please respect the privacy of Rebbetzin Hauer and their family and do not call or text at this time.

This is a personal loss for each and every one of us, and I wish I could have informed you each personally. When the situation is calmer, I will be available to all of you to cry, to mourn and to process this terrible news. As a shul, we will experience this together, and grow together, in the way that would make Rabbi Hauer proud.

בלע המות לנצח

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)