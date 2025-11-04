Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Takes Victory Lap Over JD Vance as MAGA Civil War Erupts Over Hate Speech and Legitimacy

Neo-Nazi activist Nick Fuentes — a white nationalist long banished from mainstream conservative circles — is declaring victory over Vice President JD Vance, boasting that his movement is forcing the GOP’s newest power player into an ideological corner.

In a defiant, profanity-laced rant captured and flagged by the watchdog group Right Wing Watch, Fuentes mocked Vance’s attempts to distance himself from extremist elements on the right, warning that his army of “Groypers” will “deploy” to early primary states if Vance dares condemn them.

“If Vance condemns the Groypers, we are deploying to Iowa,” Fuentes vowed. “Raise your right hand. I swear I’m going to move to Iowa and New Hampshire and Nevada and South Carolina… and we’ll go to every town hall. We’ll follow Vance around and ask him, ‘When will you put America first? Why would you condemn the young white men of America and sell out to our elites?’”

Fuentes’ latest comments come just days after his appearance on Tucker Carlson’s online show — a move that ignited a firestorm across the conservative landscape. Carlson’s decision to platform Fuentes, who has publicly denied the Holocaust, praised Adolf Hitler, and called for “white male dominance,” has fueled a widening rift between the mainstream MAGA establishment and its extremist fringes.

For months, Fuentes has aimed his vitriol directly at Vance, mocking the vice president’s interracial, mixed-faith marriage and portraying him as a “corporate puppet” beholden to Jewish donors — rhetoric that even many Trump-aligned figures have condemned as grotesquely racist.

Now, Fuentes claims vindication. “He’s getting squeezed,” Fuentes told followers. “The Groypers are saying, ‘Hey, fat boy, we want America first.’ And on the other side, his donors are saying, ‘They’re horrible anti-Semites. You have to disavow them. Condemn Tucker. Condemn the Groypers.’”

Carlson’s choice to hand Fuentes one of his largest platforms since being banned from major social networks has divided the right. Some nationalist influencers have defended Carlson’s decision as a “free speech” stand. Others — including major conservative donors, Republican strategists, and Jewish advocacy groups — warn that normalizing Fuentes’s rhetoric risks dragging the MAGA brand into open bigotry.

“This isn’t just a PR problem,” one GOP operative said. “It’s a test of whether the movement still has a moral compass. The moment you start excusing Holocaust deniers as ‘edgy truth-tellers,’ you’ve lost the plot.”

Once considered radioactive, Fuentes has quietly rebuilt his profile through podcasts, fringe media networks, and social media proxies. His “Groypers” — a decentralized network of mostly young, male followers — have grown more visible at conservative events and in online political spaces, often harassing journalists and mainstream Republicans alike.

In recent months, Fuentes has flirted with the edges of acceptability, claiming to have “matured politically,” even as resurfaced clips show him praising authoritarian regimes, joking about assaulting women, and insisting that women should be barred from public life.

The renewed spotlight following Carlson’s interview has propelled him back into public view — and into the heart of a power struggle inside the Trump-era right.

As one Republican adviser put it bluntly: “You can’t keep pretending Fuentes doesn’t exist. Either you kick him out of the room, or he burns the house down.”

