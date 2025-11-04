DOOMSDAY FOR DONALD? CNN Data Analyst Predicts Crushing Democratic Sweep On Election Day Will Spell Doom for Trump [VIDEO]

President Donald Trump could be heading into political disaster — not just on Tuesday night, but well into next year’s midterm elections — according to CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten, who said Democrats are “on the precipice of delivering a huge blow” to the president’s political standing.

Appearing Monday on CNN News Central, Enten laid out a forecast: Democrats are leading in every major race ahead of Tuesday’s elections — including New York City’s mayoral race, Virginia’s governor’s race, and New Jersey’s gubernatorial contest — and Trump’s plummeting popularity could make those results a historic warning sign for Republicans.

“The common denominator here is Donald Trump,” Enten told anchor Sara Sidner. “Democrats are on the precipice of delivering a huge blow to Donald Trump.”

Enten cited polling showing Democratic candidates ahead across the board. In Virginia, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger holds a 10-point lead; in New Jersey, Gov. Mikie Sherrill leads by six; and in New York City, left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani is up by a staggering 16 points.

“There might be ideological differences between the Democrats,” Enten said, “but the key common component to all their campaigns is they’re all going after Donald Trump — and they’re all leading.”

Sidner pressed Enten on whether Trump himself was the decisive factor behind Democrats’ strong numbers.

“Look, Donald Trump is a yuge, yuge drag in all these races,” Enten said, deliberately echoing Trump’s signature pronunciation. “He is a huge, huge drag — across the board — New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City.”

Enten argued that the results could offer an early snapshot of what’s to come in 2026 — and the signs aren’t good for Republicans. Trump, now in his second term, is sitting at some of his lowest approval ratings ever recorded, particularly in key suburban and independent voter blocs that helped Republicans retake the House in 2024.

“These races, in my mind, could be yuge bellwethers going into next year,” Enten said. “They tell us exactly how Donald Trump is impacting these races — and the answer is: not well.”

Enten pointed to nearly a century of election data to back up his forecast. “Look at what has happened when Democrats sweep New York City, New Jersey, and Virginia governor races,” he said. “They won the U.S. House the next year, five out of five times in the last 90 years — all the way back to the FDR administration.”

That pattern, he said, could spell serious trouble for the GOP if Tuesday’s results follow form. “When Democrats do well in these off-year elections, when they sweep New Jersey, Virginia, and New York City, historically speaking, that means they go on to win the U.S. House of Representatives the next time around,” Enten explained. “And when we’re in this nationally polarized environment and Donald Trump is as unpopular as he is, I think that history is likely to hold.”

If Democrats sweep Tuesday’s elections — and history holds true — the results could mark the beginning of a political slide that puts Trump’s control over the GOP, and his party’s hold on Congress, in serious jeopardy.

“The numbers don’t lie,” Enten said. “If tomorrow is a good night for Democrats, it could be the first warning shot of a political meltdown for Donald Trump.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)