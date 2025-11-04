MAMDANISTAN: Pro-Terrorist Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani Wins Tight Election for New York City Mayor

Far-left rabble-rousing democratic socialist and antisemite Zohran Mamdani is projected to win in the New York City mayoral election, capping off a stunning rise to prominence and power, and closing the most fierce and contentious mayoral race the city has experienced in decades.

Mamdani, who stunned the political establishment by winning the Democratic primary in June, faced off primarily against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, who played spoiler in the race and might have to deal with New York City’s anger toward him for doing so until the end of his days. Sliwa was urged, begged, and pleaded with by Republicans to drop out of the race to give Cuomo a fighting chance, but he refused, choosing instead to go down as an infamous figure in New York City’s history.

Cuomo, meanwhile, made a huge push in the final weeks of the race. His poll numbers increasingly improved against Mamdani, with the final AtlasIntel poll before Election Day showing just a 4.5 margin between the two candidates – and a Cuomo win in a head-to-head matchup with the socialist. Ultimately, the last-minute surge wasn’t enough for the former governor.

As NYC prepares to move forward after a Mamdani mayoralty, the community must not forget that “Rabbi” Moshe Indig of Satmar (Aharonim) endorsed a candidate who ran on virulent anti‑Jewish rhetoric and refused to retract his hateful statements.

His endorsement was a betrayal that imperils Jewish safety in the city. Satmar’s public distancing is insufficient — he must be removed from positions of influence and prevented from holding any role that involves making decisions for Klal Yisrael. A person who aided in elevating an avowed antisemite should never again exercise authority over our community.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)