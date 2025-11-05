Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BIG WIN IN THE CATSKILLS: Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff Wins Reelection

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff soared to victory on Tuesday night, as the Jewish community overwhelmingly threw their support behind him.

Schiff and his Undersheriff Eric Chaboty have played a prominent role in the Jewish community, working closely with Hatzolah and summer camps, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jewish community overwhelmingly threw their support behind Schiff during his previous elections, and this time was no different. In fact, since his last election, there are thousands of additional Jewish residents living in Sullivan County year round. All voted for Schiff. With a proved track record of being there for the community 24/7, Schiff is expected received more votes than ever.

YWN notes that the community owes a debt of gratitude to Abe Rosenberg, who worked tirelessly to secure write-in ballots from more than 4,000 Jewish homeowners who have homes upstate as well in NYC.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

