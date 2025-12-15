Advertise
H’YD: Tibor Weitzen: “I Saw My Mother Covered In Blood; She Said: ‘This Is Your Father’s Blood”

Another victim of the Sydney massacre has been identified as Tibor Weitzen, H’yd, 78, a member of the Bondi Chabad shul and a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He had attended the Chanukah celebration with his wife, children and grandchildren and died as he tried to shield a family friend from the bullets. Sadly, she was also killed.

His daughter told Kan News on Monday morning: “It’s been 24 hours since our world was destroyed. We were supposed to go home, and suddenly I heard something that sounded like fireworks. My daughter is nine months pregnant, and we began to run in hysteria.”

“At that moment I lost contact with my parents. After searching, I found my father lying on the ground, and next to him was lying a friend of my parents fighting for her life. Then I saw my mother covered in blood, and she said to me: ‘This is your father’s blood.’ That’s when I understood that my father had protected her.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

