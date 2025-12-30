Alex Jones Declares “War” on Antisemite Candace Owens as MAGA Feud Explodes Over Charlie Kirk Conspiracy Claims

An increasingly volatile feud between Alex Jones and fellow MAGA influencer Candace Owens erupted into open warfare this week, with Jones daring Owens and her supporters to escalate the conflict and accusing them of threats and doxxing.

“I want your war,” Jones thundered during a weekend broadcast, vowing to confront Owens head-on after publicly breaking with her earlier this month. The clash has ripped open deep fractures inside the MAGA media ecosystem, centered on Owens’s conspiracy-driven claims surrounding the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Jones, who had previously promised to dismantle Owens’s arguments piece by piece, intensified his rhetoric dramatically. In a rambling on-air monologue, he accused Owens of acting as a “globalist agent” and claimed he had ignored warning signs about her for too long.

“I dropped the ball and I failed you and I’m sorry,” Jones said. “I gotta follow my gut every time. It’s never wrong.” He then accused Owens’s followers of threatening and doxxing him, mocking what he said were attempts to intimidate him into silence.

“You think that’s going to make me go away?” Jones raged. “All you did was wake me up like a nuclear test site, waking up Godzilla.”

“So just get your (expletive removed) ready,” he continued. “Do you want a war? I want your war. I want it all. I want the doxing. I want the lies. I want your attacks.”

Jones went on to accuse Owens of working on behalf of shadowy intelligence and political forces, alleging that she was aligned with “the deep state and the Democratic Party of the CIA and MI6.”

Jones followed his declaration with a lengthy video compilation scrutinizing Owens’s past statements, accusing her of “flip-flopping” and deliberately shifting narratives to fuel viral conspiracy theories about Kirk’s killing. He shared the clip online with a caption highlighting contradictions in her story and attacking her personal life, including references to her husband, George Farmer.

MUST-SEE VIDEO: Watch Candace Owens Flip-Flop On Major Claims That She Has Used To ‘Just Ask Questions’ & Create Her Viral Charlie Kirk Assassination Conspiracy Theories PLUS, Meet Her British House Of Lords Husband & Hear The Various Conflicting Stories About How They Met https://t.co/mtPHVoUFL6 pic.twitter.com/gc5q5WzfIL — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) December 30, 2025

Owens responded sarcastically, ridiculing Jones’s claims about her husband’s alleged intelligence ties.

“Alex Jones telling his audience my husband is MI6 is hilarious,” Owens wrote. “Guess he left the part out where I met my husband through Infowars host Paul Joseph Watson.”

She attached a photograph from December 2018 and thanked Jones mockingly for the attention.

At the heart of the feud are Owens’s conspiracy theories surrounding Kirk’s assassination, which have blamed a shifting cast of alleged culprits, including Israel, the U.S. military, Turning Point USA, and shadowy intelligence agencies. The obviously ridiculous claims have gained massive traction online, igniting fierce infighting between Owens’s defenders and detractors.

Jones, himself long synonymous with conspiracy-driven media through Infowars, now appears determined to portray Owens as reckless even by his own standards, accusing her of deliberately manufacturing narratives under the guise of “just asking questions.”

Despite the backlash, Owens remains one of the most influential voices in right-wing media. Her podcast consistently ranks among the most listened-to in the country, and her YouTube channel boasts roughly 5.7 million subscribers, giving her an audience that rivals or exceeds many mainstream outlets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)