TRAGEDY: Petirah Of Mrs. Tema Rochel Jacobowitz A”H, 4 Weeks After Being Struck by Dump Truck in Williamsburg

It is with deep regret that YWN shares the tragic petirah of Mrs. Tema Rochel Jacobowitz a”h. She was just 53 years old.

On December 9, Mrs. Jacobowitz a”h was struck by a dump truck at Wythe Avenue and Williamsburg Street West, and suffered critical injuries.

Williamsburg Hatzolah responded immediately and transported her to Bellevue Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Despite the tireless efforts of medical staff and the tefillos of many, her injuries proved too severe.

Friends and neighbors describe Mrs. Jacobowitz a”h as a quiet, warm presence whose effusive kindness was felt by everyone around her.

