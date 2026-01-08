TEHILLIM: Jewish Girl From Teaneck Seriously Injured After Rock Thrown At School Bus On NJ Turnpike

A third-grade girl was seriously injured on Wednesday after a rock was thrown at a school bus traveling on the New Jersey Turnpike in Bergen County.

The incident occurred as two school buses were returning from a class trip to Liberty Science Center. While traveling on the Turnpike between Challenger Road and Degraw Avenue, a baseball-sized rock was thrown at one of the buses bound for Paramus, striking a young girl in the head.

The child sustained a skull injury and was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center by Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Emergency responders from Bergen County Hatzolah also responded to the scene.

The girl is scheduled to undergo surgery for her wounds. Her name for Tehillim גילה ברכה בת מיכל אילנה.

In the aftermath of the incident, BCJAC participated in a coordinated call with Rabbi Daniel Fridman of the RCBC, TeachNJ, Teaneck Mayor Mayor Schwartz, Deputy Mayor Orgen, Deputy Mayor Eli Katz, YN Head of School Rabbi Chaim Hagler, and Sol Itzkowitz Coordinator of Chaveirim of Bergen county, as community and municipal leaders work closely with law enforcement and government officials in response to the incident. Teaneck Police Chaplain Abe Friedman is also involved, assisting and liaising with authorities and the community.

A joint investigation is now underway by the Teaneck Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities have not yet announced any arrests or suspects and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)