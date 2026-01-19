“No Obligation To Peace”: Trump Says Nobel Peace Prize Snub Frees Him From “Peace-Only” Policies

President Donald Trump declared in a message to Norway’s prime minister that he no longer feels bound to “think purely of peace” after being passed over for the Nobel Peace Prize — and used the statement to double down on his contentious push for U.S. control of Greenland, according to a message made public Monday.

In a written message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, Trump framed the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize snub as a turning point in his foreign policy outlook. “Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote, before asserting that he can now focus on “what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

Trump’s remarks follow his long-standing, and increasingly provocative, campaign to bring Greenland — an autonomous territory of Denmark — under U.S. control. In the message, he reiterated his view that Greenland’s strategic importance to U.S. security justifies a shift from traditional diplomatic objectives. “The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” he wrote.

Støre’s office confirmed the authenticity of the message in correspondence with news agencies and reiterated that the Norwegian government has no role in awarding the Nobel Peace Prize, which is determined by an independent committee in Oslo. “I have clearly explained … that the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee,” Støre said in a written comment.

Trump’s linkage of personal recognition to territorial ambition has drawn sharp reactions abroad. European leaders have pushed back against his Greenland rhetoric and threatened economic measures in response to U.S. pressure. A package of potential retaliatory tariffs targeting U.S. exports — estimated at roughly €93 billion — is reportedly under consideration by the European Union after Trump tied Greenland to broader diplomatic and trade talks.

The United States’ pursuit of Greenland has been a source of tension among NATO allies for months. Trump’s arguments — including claims that Denmark “cannot protect that land from Russia or China” — have alarmed European officials and sparked emergency consultations among allied capitals. Greenland’s own leaders have firmly rejected the idea of U.S. control, emphasizing that decisions about their future rest with Greenlanders and Denmark.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to weigh in directly on Trump’s remarks but noted that there has been “disturbing information” about Greenland-related rhetoric and suggested that U.S. actions could leave a lasting mark on global history.

