More Than 20 Jewish Kevarim Desecrated in Barcelona, Spain, Amid Rising Antisemitism

Spanish police have opened an investigation after vandals desecrated a number of Jewish graves in a Barcelona cemetery over the weekend. Catalan police confirmed the incident at the Jewish section of Les Corts cemetery, though authorities did not specify how many graves were damaged.

“We are aware of the incident and have opened an investigation,” a Catalan police spokesperson said.

Spain’s Federation of Jewish Communities (FCJE) said that more than 20 graves were desecrated, calling the act a serious antisemitic incident and urging authorities to respond forcefully.

In a statement, the FCJE condemned what the incident as a “despicable antisemitic act” and called on Spanish authorities to “show the utmost resolve in confronting antisemitism.”

The FCJE said the vandalism appears to be connected to an online map circulated by pro-Palestinian activists that identified Jewish- or Israeli-linked sites and businesses in Barcelona. The map has since been removed from the internet.

“With these events, the level of antisemitism takes an alarming leap, moving from words to actions, from incitement to direct attack,” the federation said.

Jewish groups have warned in recent months that online targeting of Jewish sites can translate into real-world violence or vandalism, raising concerns about the safety of Jewish communities across Europe.

Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni condemned the incident in a statement on social media, calling it unacceptable and pledging full cooperation with law enforcement.

“The authorities are working to identify those responsible,” Collboni said.

The incident comes amid heightened concerns across Europe over antisemitic incidents, which have risen sharply in several countries in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre.

Spanish officials have not announced any arrests, and police said the investigation is ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)