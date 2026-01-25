Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BOMBSHELL: Top Chinese General Purged For Allegedly Leaking Nuke Secrets To CIA

FILE - Gen. Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has moved against one of his most senior and once most trusted military leaders, placing Gen. Zhang Youxia under investigation amid allegations that he leaked nuclear weapons secrets to the United States and accepted bribes in exchange for promotions.

Zhang, 75, the first-ranked vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, was officially placed under investigation on Saturday, according to Chinese state media. The Wall Street Journal reported that Zhang was detained earlier this week by military corruption investigators and is accused of providing core technical data on China’s nuclear weapons to U.S. intelligence.

The case marks a dramatic fall for a general long seen as part of Xi’s inner circle. Zhang, who has deep revolutionary family ties and a decades-long connection to Xi’s family, was considered one of the president’s most reliable military allies.

According to the Journal, Xi has dispatched a special task force to Shenyang, where Zhang was previously stationed. The team is reportedly staying in civilian hotels rather than military bases, reflecting concerns that Zhang may still have support networks within the armed forces.

Chinese state media accused Zhang and fellow PLA Gen. Liu Zhenli of “threatening the Communist Party’s absolute leadership” and undermining the chain of command centered on Xi.

The investigation follows months of turmoil within the PLA Rocket Force, which oversees China’s nuclear arsenal. Analysts say the latest purge represents one of the most significant military shakeups since the early 1970s, underscoring Xi’s determination to tighten control over the armed forces and root out perceived disloyalty.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IDF Commander: Country Preparing For U.S. Strike On Iran To Trigger Retaliation Against Israel

“He’s Using Me”: Jewish Leaders Slam NYC Mayor Mamdani’s Planned Visit To Holocaust Survivor

IRAN STRIKE COMING? Israel Warns Foreign Airlines About Possible Airspace Closure This Coming Weekend

First Hearing Of Leftists Vs. Ben-Gvir Over Police Investigator Protected By A-G

At Least 5 Jews Were Murdered During Protests On Streets of Tehran

“Murderous Drivers:” In Dramatic Directive, Satmar Rebbe Bans Chassidim From Protests In Israel

30,000 Dead in Iran in 2 Days: “Where’s The Outrage? Where Are The Protests In Western Capitals?”

“Qatar’s Lobbyist:” Israel Is Furious At Witkoff Over Pressure to Open Rafah

GAZA: IDF Kills Two Teenage Terror Operatives Planting Explosives Near Israeli Troops

“I’M NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT IT”: Trump Says Secret “Discombobulator” Weapon Helped Capture Maduro