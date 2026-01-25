BOMBSHELL: Top Chinese General Purged For Allegedly Leaking Nuke Secrets To CIA

Chinese President Xi Jinping has moved against one of his most senior and once most trusted military leaders, placing Gen. Zhang Youxia under investigation amid allegations that he leaked nuclear weapons secrets to the United States and accepted bribes in exchange for promotions.

Zhang, 75, the first-ranked vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, was officially placed under investigation on Saturday, according to Chinese state media. The Wall Street Journal reported that Zhang was detained earlier this week by military corruption investigators and is accused of providing core technical data on China’s nuclear weapons to U.S. intelligence.

The case marks a dramatic fall for a general long seen as part of Xi’s inner circle. Zhang, who has deep revolutionary family ties and a decades-long connection to Xi’s family, was considered one of the president’s most reliable military allies.

According to the Journal, Xi has dispatched a special task force to Shenyang, where Zhang was previously stationed. The team is reportedly staying in civilian hotels rather than military bases, reflecting concerns that Zhang may still have support networks within the armed forces.

Chinese state media accused Zhang and fellow PLA Gen. Liu Zhenli of “threatening the Communist Party’s absolute leadership” and undermining the chain of command centered on Xi.

The investigation follows months of turmoil within the PLA Rocket Force, which oversees China’s nuclear arsenal. Analysts say the latest purge represents one of the most significant military shakeups since the early 1970s, underscoring Xi’s determination to tighten control over the armed forces and root out perceived disloyalty.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)