Harav Reuven Hechster, Mashgiach in Mir-Brachfeld, Appointed Mashgiach Of BMG

Bais Medrash Govoha in Lakewood has announced the appointment of Rav Reuven Hechster shlit”a, the mashgiach of Yeshivas Mir Brachfeld in Modiin Illit, as the yeshiva’s new mashgiach.

Rav Hechster shlit”a, a close talmid of his Rav Nosson Wachtfogel zt”l — who served as mashgiach of Bais Medrash Govoha for decades — will assume the new role while continuing his position at Mir Brachfeld.

According to details that have emerged, Rav Hechster was recently approached with the proposal to take on the Lakewood post and sought daas Torah from Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a before reaching a decision.

Delegations from Modiin Illit appealed for him to remain in his current role, pointing to the many mussar shmuessen, vaadim, and personal guidance he provides to avreichim throughout the city. At the same time, representatives from Lakewood urged him to accept the position and serve Bais Medrash Govoha in the role of mashgiach.

Following consultations with Rav Hirsch, it was decided that Rav Hechster would divide his time between the two yeshivos. Under the agreed arrangement, Rav Hechster will spend approximately 20 days each month in Modiin Illit at Mir Brachfeld and 10 days in Lakewood. He is expected to travel to the United States on Sundays following his free Shabbos in Mir Brachfeld in order to fulfill his responsibilities in Lakewood.

He was originally appointed as mashgiach of Mir Brachfeld by the late rosh yeshiva, Rav Nosson Tzvi Finkel zt”l, further cementing his longstanding connection to the Mir and its derech in mussar and hanhagas haTorah.

Rav Hechster is expected to arrive at Bais Medrash Govoha in Lakewood during the week of Parshas Yisro, when he will formally begin his role as mashgiach at the yeshiva.

