Boro Park Shomrim Renews Community Camera Initiative Following Arrests in Antisemitic Vandalism Case

Boro Park Shomrim is renewing its call for homeowners and business owners to share access to their exterior security cameras following the recent arrest of two suspects who repeatedly vandalized 18th Avenue’s Gravesend Park with antisemitic swastika graffiti.

According to the NYPD, the arrests were made possible through close cooperation between Shomrim and the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, thanks to community members who had previously granted access to their outdoor camera systems. Footage provided by Boro Park Shomrim enabled investigators to track the suspects’ movements over multiple days, ultimately leading to their identification and arrest.

“This case clearly shows how vital community-shared cameras are in helping law enforcement and Shomrim respond quickly and effectively,” Shomrim told YWN. “Without access to nearby exterior cameras, bringing these individuals to justice would have been far more difficult.”

As reported by YWN, two suspects were taken into custody last week following the disturbing swastika vandalism at the Boro Park playground.

Boro Park Shomrim noted that many residents already participate in the organization’s community camera network in addition to Shomrim’s own security infrastructure, allowing for faster response times when incidents occur.

In light of the arrests, Shomrim is urging additional residents and business owners to join the camera-sharing initiative, which allows access to exterior camera footage in real time when immediate assistance is needed.

Community members interested in sharing their cameras can email [email protected]. Shomrim also offers assistance to those who need help setting up or connecting their camera systems.

Shomrim emphasized that continued cooperation between residents, community organizations, and law enforcement is essential to keeping the neighborhood safe.

For assistance or emergencies, residents are reminded to contact Boro Park Shomrim’s hotline at 718-871-6666.

 

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

