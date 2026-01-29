Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! 770 Ramming Suspect Seen Dancing Inside Chabad Headquarters Two Weeks Ago, Wearing Same Clothing [SEE VIDEO]

The bizarre story surrounding the ramming attack outside Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway took another strange turn today, as new video footage surfaced showing the suspect dancing inside 770 just two weeks ago — wearing the same clothing as during last night’s attack.

The footage, which has now begun circulating online, raises serious new questions about the suspect’s background, motives, and prior presence inside the iconic Brooklyn landmark.

As YWN reported exclusively last night, highly credible sources told YWN that the suspect had arrived earlier this week at a yeshiva in Carteret, New Jersey, claiming he wanted to convert to Judaism. Sources said he was not taken seriously and became visibly upset by the response, which may have contributed to what later turned into a deranged and violent rampage.

In another interesting development, additional law enforcement sources told YWN on Thursday morning that the suspect informed investigators he recently discovered he was Jewish through a DNA test and had been going around to different synagogues attempting to “convert.”

Despite these claims, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani both publicly labeled the incident an antisemitic attack.

Fox News reported this morning that the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation and is probing the case as a potential federal hate crime.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! 770 Ramming Suspect Seen Dancing Inside Chabad Headquarters Two Weeks Ago, Wearing Same Clothing [SEE VIDEO]

🚨 U.S. Hosts Israeli and Saudi Officials for High-Level Iran Talks as Trump Weighs Military Action

SEE IT: Near Disaster in Jerusalem as Fuel Tanker Plunges Onto Highway Near Neve Yaakov

Suspects In New Security Case To Be Charged; Kan News: “Don’t Get Too Excited”

IDF Warns: Hamas Increasing Power Via Massive Amount Of Aid, 4 Times UN Requirements

Trump Weighing Actions to Push ‘Regime Change’ in Iran, US Officials Say

WATCH: Mayor Mamdani And NYPD Commissioner Speak Outside 770 Following Ramming Attack

🚨Suspect In Custody After Repeatedly Ramming Vehicle Into Chabad’s 770 Headquarters In Crown Heights

FIRST TIME: U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia Marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day With Frum Men In Attendance

ROUND 2: Bomb Cyclone Heading To NYC After Historic Storm, Threatening Fresh Snow And Subzero Wind Chills