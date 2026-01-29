CAN’T MAKE THIS UP! 770 Ramming Suspect Seen Dancing Inside Chabad Headquarters Two Weeks Ago, Wearing Same Clothing [SEE VIDEO]

The bizarre story surrounding the ramming attack outside Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway took another strange turn today, as new video footage surfaced showing the suspect dancing inside 770 just two weeks ago — wearing the same clothing as during last night’s attack.

The footage, which has now begun circulating online, raises serious new questions about the suspect’s background, motives, and prior presence inside the iconic Brooklyn landmark.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

As YWN reported exclusively last night, highly credible sources told YWN that the suspect had arrived earlier this week at a yeshiva in Carteret, New Jersey, claiming he wanted to convert to Judaism. Sources said he was not taken seriously and became visibly upset by the response, which may have contributed to what later turned into a deranged and violent rampage.

In another interesting development, additional law enforcement sources told YWN on Thursday morning that the suspect informed investigators he recently discovered he was Jewish through a DNA test and had been going around to different synagogues attempting to “convert.”

Despite these claims, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani both publicly labeled the incident an antisemitic attack.

Fox News reported this morning that the U.S. Department of Justice has opened an investigation and is probing the case as a potential federal hate crime.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)