TRAGEDY IN NEW SQUARE: Petirah Of 5-Year-Old Mattisyahu Glick A”H After Being Struck By School Bus

It is with deep regret that YWN shares the heartbreaking petirah of Mattisyahu Glick a”h, a 5-year-old child who was critically injured this morning after being struck by a school bus on on Ostilla Avenue in New Square.

As previously reported on Monsey Scoop, the child sustained critical injuries and was transported by New Square Hatzoloh paramedics to Westchester Medical Center, where extensive lifesaving efforts were made. Tragically, the child later succumbed to his injuries.

The niftar is the son of R’ Yekusiel Pinchas Glick, who is the son-in-law of HaRav Aharon Goldmintzer shlit”a, the Skvere Dayan of Yerushalayim. The boy’s mother gave birth just yesterday, making the loss especially devastating for the family.

Levaya details will be shared as soon as they become available.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

