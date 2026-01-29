NOTHING BETTER TO DO? Trump Orders Director Of National Intelligence To Probe Unproven 2020 Election Fraud

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has spent months leading a Trump administration effort to re-examine the results of the 2020 presidential election, a role that has taken her beyond the traditional scope of the intelligence chief’s portfolio and into politically charged territory, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Gabbard’s work came into public view this week when she traveled to Georgia in connection with an FBI search of the main election office in Fulton County, where agents sought records tied to the 2020 race. Administration officials said Gabbard is overseeing a broader inquiry into potential crimes related to the election, a priority for President Trump, who has long claimed — without evidence accepted by courts or election officials — that the contest was unfairly taken from him.

The director of national intelligence is typically responsible for coordinating intelligence to support national-security decision-making. But Gabbard has been sidelined from some high-level national-security deliberations, including a recent Venezuela operation, The Wall Street Journal reported, as she has focused instead on election-related issues.

According to officials, Gabbard has reviewed information on voting machines, analyzed data from swing states and pursued theories promoted by Trump about possible foreign government interference in the 2020 election.

She has regularly briefed Trump and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, along with senior Justice Department officials and outside allies, including attorney Cleta Mitchell and Kurt Olsen, a lawyer who advanced claims of a stolen election in 2020 and now serves as a special government employee.

Officials said Gabbard has consulted with members of the intelligence community about allegations of foreign interference, though she has not publicly produced new evidence supporting those claims. She is expected to prepare a report on her findings, and administration officials have discussed potential executive orders related to voting ahead of the midterm elections.

Cybersecurity specialists, elections experts and numerous former Trump administration national-security officials have maintained for years that there is no evidence of widespread fraud or tampering in the 2020 election.

“President Trump and his entire team are committed to ensuring a U.S. election can never, ever be rigged again. Director Gabbard is playing a key lead role in this important effort,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

A spokeswoman for Gabbard’s office did not respond to a request for comment from the WSJ.

On Wednesday, FBI agents executed a search warrant at Fulton County’s election office. A U.S. official familiar with the warrant said agents were authorized to seek physical ballots, voter rolls from 2020, ballot images created by scanners and tabulator tapes from every voting machine in the county. The warrant cited potential violations of federal laws governing the preservation of election records and the submission of fraudulent votes.

Administration officials said Gabbard flew to Georgia and participated in the effort, where she was photographed wearing a baseball cap.

“That election is six years in the past,” said Ken Block, a consultant who reviewed fraud claims for the Trump campaign in 2020 and said he was unable to substantiate any claim that would overturn the results. “There’s no undoing it. I can’t imagine there aren’t more important things to look at.”

White House officials said Gabbard’s focus on the 2020 election has kept her in Trump’s good graces. She has also been involved in a separate effort to promote allegations that former President Obama and senior officials fabricated claims of Russian interference in the 2016 election to undermine Trump.

An Obama spokesman called those allegations “bizarre,” and a bipartisan Senate investigation previously affirmed U.S. intelligence conclusions that Russia sought to interfere in 2016 in ways that would harm Hillary Clinton and benefit Trump.

