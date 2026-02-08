Advertise
SIGN OF THE TIMES: Muslim Community Group Seeks to Buy Historic East London Shul

The East London Central Synagogue, also known as Nelson Street Synagogue, was founded as the Nelson Street Sfardish Synagogue in 1923 (Photograph: Patrick Comerford, 2023)

A Muslim community group in east London has stepped in to try to purchase one of the area’s last remaining shuls. The Ashaadibi community in Whitechapel has paid a £235,000 deposit and launched a major fundraising campaign to buy the century-old Nelson Street shul.

The building, currently owned by the Federation of Synagogues, had been scheduled for auction next week with a guide price of £2 million, as first reported by The Jewish Chronicle.

Instead of heading to public sale, the property could now be transferred to Ashaadibi, which hopes to convert the former shul into a mosque, community hub, and education center.

In an online appeal launched this week, the group said it is seeking to raise £2.2 million within nine months to secure the building, along with an additional £1.1 million for renovations and upgrades.

Founded in 2008, Ashaadibi describes itself as a grassroots organization focused on preserving religious and cultural identity while providing social services to local residents. The group says it currently serves more than 500 people each week but operates out of multiple rented locations.

The proposed purchase comes as Jewish institutions across parts of east London have downsized or relocated amid declining congregations and rising property values. Many historic shuls in the area have already been converted into housing, offices, or religious centers for other faiths.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

