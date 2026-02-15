ABOUT FACE: Hillary Clinton Calls Unchecked Migration “Destabilizing,” Urges Secure Borders

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, speaking on a panel at the Munich Security Conference, said unchecked migration had become destabilizing and must be addressed more forcefully.

“There is a legitimate reason to have a debate about things like migration,” Clinton said. “It went too far, it’s been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders.”

She added that border security must be enforced “without torture and killing people,” while also linking immigration policy to social stability and “strong family structure,” which she described as “at the base of civilization.”

Clinton acknowledged that physical barriers can be appropriate in some areas, a notable shift in tone from her 2016 presidential campaign, when she opposed major expansion of a border wall and criticized Republican proposals for tighter enforcement.

During her presidential run, Clinton backed executive actions by then-President Barack Obama that deferred deportation for millions of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children or living with U.S.-born families. She also pushed to end family detention and called for scaling back workplace and neighborhood immigration raids.

At the time, Clinton argued that aggressive enforcement created “unnecessary fear and disruption in communities.”

While she supported deporting violent criminals, she consistently opposed broad crackdowns on undocumented immigrants and emphasized humanitarian concerns.

Clinton’s Munich remarks stand in contrast to her criticism of immigration enforcement under President Trump.

She has also repeatedly defended the economic role of immigrants, including those in the country illegally.

At a New York civic forum last year, Clinton credited immigration with strengthening the U.S. economy, arguing that immigrant families helped sustain workforce growth.

“One of the reasons why our economy did so much better than comparable advanced economies… is because we had a lot of immigrants, legally and undocumented,” she said.

