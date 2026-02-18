MAILBAG: When Planning Your Purim Costume, Use A Healthy Dose Of Sensitivity And Seichel

We live in galus, and that means there is always a magnifying glass on how Yidden conduct themselves. Our public behavior does not exist in a vacuum. It reflects on our community, on the Torah, and ultimately on Hashem Himself.

As Purim approaches, it is worth thinking carefully about costumes that could, chas v’shalom, create a chilul Hashem. Some costumes that may once have been viewed as harmless now carry meanings that are widely understood as deeply offensive. Blackface is one clear example. Today, it is broadly recognized as a symbol of racism, and even a safek of causing chilul Hashem is a serious halachic concern.

Another type of costume that may appear this year, based on recent events, is ICE or immigration-enforcement uniforms. While these may seem like innocent fun to some and do not pose any direct threat to our community, for many people—including individuals whom many of us interact with regularly—they represent real fear and trauma, having witnessed families torn apart in painful ways. This is not about politics. It is about recognizing that such costumes carry emotional weight and create an unnecessary risk of chilul Hashem.

Purim is a holy Yom Tov, meant for simcha, achdus, and spiritual growth. There are countless ways to celebrate joyfully without risking harm to others or embarrassment to Klal Yisrael.

Let us use our seichel. Let us be thoughtful. And let us make sure that our simcha brings honor to Hashem’s Name, not the opposite.

Anonymous

