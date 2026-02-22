🚨 Hatzalah Issues Blizzard Preparedness Advisory Ahead Of Massive Winter Storm

As a significant winter storm is forecast to impact the region from Sunday into Monday, Hatzalah has released a comprehensive Blizzard Preparedness Advisory urging residents to take immediate precautions — particularly seniors and individuals with medical conditions.

According to the advisory, Hatzalah is closely monitoring the developing storm and warns that travel may become extremely limited for several days. Residents who rely on prescription medications are strongly encouraged to refill and secure all necessary medications now, as access to pharmacies and medical facilities could be delayed.

The storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow, along with the potential for power outages. Hatzalah cautions that individuals who depend on electricity for medical equipment, oxygen, mobility devices, or heating should make arrangements in advance. Where possible, residents are advised to consider staying with family or friends who have reliable backup power.

Heavy snow also poses serious health risks. Each winter, cardiac emergencies increase due to strenuous snow removal. Older adults and individuals with heart disease or other risk factors are urged to avoid overexertion. Shoveling should be done in stages with frequent breaks, proper hydration, and assistance when available. Anyone experiencing chest discomfort, shortness of breath, dizziness, or unusual fatigue should stop immediately and contact Hatzalah.

Families are strongly encouraged to check on elderly relatives and neighbors before and during the storm. Even a simple phone call or visit can prevent a potentially life-threatening emergency.

Residents are also advised to stock essential supplies in advance and remain indoors once hazardous conditions begin. Travel during the height of the storm is strongly discouraged, as roads may quickly become snow-covered and icy. Driving should be limited to absolute necessity in order to keep roads clear for snow removal crews and emergency responders.

Hatzalah announced that it will operate at full capacity throughout the storm, with volunteer members, emergency vehicles, and support units strategically deployed to ensure uninterrupted emergency response across all areas served.

“In any emergency, call Hatzalah immediately,” the advisory states.

Stay safe. Prepare early. Look out for one another.

