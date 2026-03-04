Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Russia Blames Ukrainian Sea Drones For Attacking Tanker That Sank In The Mediterranean

FILE - Sea Baby drones ride on the water during a demonstration by Ukraine's Security Service in an undisclosed location in Ukraine Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

A Russian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied natural gas exploded and erupted in flames before sinking in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, authorities in the North African country said Wednesday, and Russia blamed the sinking on an attack by Ukrainian sea drones.

According to the Libyan Maritime Authority, there were “sudden explosions, followed by a massive fire” on the Arctic Metagaz on Tuesday, while the LNG carrier was about 240 kilometers (150 miles) off the coast of the Libyan city of Sirte.

The tanker, carrying 61,000 tons of LNG, “completely sank” between Libya and Malta, a statement said. All 30 crew members were rescued and put on another vessel heading to the Libyan city of Benghazi, it said.

Russia’s Transport Ministry said that the vessel was hit by Ukrainian sea drones launched from the Libyan coast. Ukrainian officials made no immediate comment on the accusation.

Previous Ukrainian attacks on Russian ships have reportedly come from the Libyan coast, though Kyiv officials haven’t publicly confirmed those reports.

In the past, Ukraine’s military has said that it used sea drones to sink Russian vessels in the Black Sea as part of its efforts to fight back against Russia’s full-scale invasion, which began just over four years ago.

Last October, Ukraine’s state security service unveiled an upgraded sea drone, called the Sea Baby, which it said had a range of 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) and could carry a warhead up to 2,000 kilograms (about 4,400 pounds).

The tanker was under Western sanctions, suspected to be part of Russia’s shadow fleet of energy tankers trying to bypass sanctions imposed on Moscow over its war in Ukraine.

The Metagaz had sailed from the northwestern Russian city of Murmansk on the Barents Sea and was bound for Port Said in Egypt, on the Mediterranean, the Libyan Maritime Authority said. Its last reported position was in the western Mediterranean off the coast of Malta, according to MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking platform.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israel Reveals “Extraordinary Missions” in Iran as Air Force Commander Hints at Elite Commandos on the Ground

Senate Republicans Block Legislation To Halt Iran War In Congress’ First Vote On The Conflict

New Jersey Assemblyman Rabbi Avi Schnall Appointed COO Of Agudath Israel Of America

🚨 Thousands of Kurdish Fighters Launch Ground Offensive Into Iran as Regional War Intensifies

Over 100 IAF Fighter Jets Unleash 250 Bombs On Massive Iranian Military Compound In Tehran

X to Crack Down on AI-Generated War Footage Amid Surge of Fake Iran Conflict Videos

U.S., Israel Near ‘Uncontested’ Control of Iranian Airspace as Air War Intensifies, Hegseth Says

U.S. Says Iranian Missile and Drone Attacks Have Plummeted 86% As Strikes Push Deeper Into Iran

IDF Planning Thousands More Strikes In Coming Weeks As Iran War Enters Next Phase

U.S. Has Hit Nearly 2,000 Targets in Iran as Massive Air Campaign Expands, CENTCOM Chief Says