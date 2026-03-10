BALTIMORE: Gunfire Near Bnos Yisroel Girls School And The Agudah Leaves Two Police Officers Wounded

A tense and chaotic scene unfolded Tuesday afternoon in northwest Baltimore when an active shooter opened fire from a window near Bnos Yisroel of Baltimore and The Agudah shul, wounding multiple police officers and triggering emergency lockdown procedures.

Police rushed to the 3700 block of Park Heights Avenue after reports that a suspect was firing shots from inside a building. Officers responding to the scene came under fire as they attempted to contain the situation.

Authorities said at least two police officers were struck by gunfire during the confrontation. One officer was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries, while another suffered a wound that officials described as non-life threatening.

The suspected shooter was also shot during the incident, though Baltimore police did not immediately release details about the individual’s identity or condition.

At nearby Bnos Yisroel of Baltimore, a girls’ elementary school located just off the main road, administrators quickly placed the campus under a precautionary soft lockdown as police activity intensified in the area.

School officials reassured parents that all students and staff were safe.

“BNY: SOFT LOCKDOWN IN PLACE. ALL GIRLS/STAFF ARE SAFE. CARS CANNOT ACCESS THE CAMPUS. WE WILL UPDATE SOON,” the school wrote in a message sent to families as police vehicles and emergency responders flooded the surrounding streets.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)