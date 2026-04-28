SHOCK POLL: Republicans and Democrats Deadlocked in Generic Ballot 6 Months Before Midterms

A new Harvard-Harris poll reveals a remarkably tight political landscape just six months before the 2026 midterm elections, with Republicans and Democrats tied at 50 percent each on the generic congressional ballot, suggesting neither party has a commanding advantage heading into what could prove a pivotal election cycle.

The survey of 2,745 registered voters, conducted between April 23 and 26 by Harvard’s Center for American Political Studies and HarrisX, carried a 1.87 percent margin of error and asked respondents whether they would vote for a Democrat or Republican for Congress if an election were held today.

The dead heat masks important underlying dynamics. Democrats maintain a 52-48 percent advantage with independent voters, a traditionally decisive bloc in midterm elections. Voter enthusiasm also shows subtle partisan differences: 62 percent of Republicans said they would “definitely” vote, compared to 59 percent of Democrats, with Republicans holding a slight overall advantage in turnout likelihood.

Seventy-one percent of all respondents indicated they were either “definitely” or “probably” going to vote, suggesting relatively strong anticipated participation in the midterms.

President Trump’s approval rating stands at a net negative 9 points, with 42 percent approving and 53 percent disapproving of his job performance. Among likely midterm voters—the subset most politically engaged—his numbers improve modestly to 46-51, still underwater but reflecting slightly stronger support among those most likely to cast ballots.

Americans were evenly divided on whether Trump is performing better or worse than his predecessor, former President Joe Biden, a finding that suggests the electorate remains deeply polarized about the comparative performance of the two presidents.

Inflation and affordability concerns dominate the electorate’s hierarchy of issues, with 35 percent of respondents identifying it as one of “the most important issues facing the country today.” The persistence of inflation as the top concern reflects ongoing economic anxieties that have defined political discourse since Trump took office.

Other pressing issues follow in descending order: the economy and jobs (28 percent), immigration (24 percent), health care (22 percent), the U.S.-Iran conflict (20 percent), and corruption (18 percent).

The 50-50 deadlock on the generic ballot indicates an unusually competitive midterm environment. Historically, the party holding the White House often faces headwinds in midterm elections, but Trump’s current tied position suggests a dynamic in which both parties face genuine uncertainty about which direction the electorate will move over the coming six months.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)