Bipartisan Congressional Resolution Targets Antisemitism From Online Personalities Like Candace Owens, Hasan Piker

A bipartisan House resolution introduced Wednesday condemns antisemitic rhetoric from prominent online personalities across the political spectrum, calling on social media platforms and elected officials to do more to combat hate speech.

The measure, sponsored by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) and Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), names far-left streamer Hasan Piker and conservative commentator Candace Owens for spreading antisemitic content to millions of followers.

Piker, who has about 11.5 million followers, is cited for past comments including referring to Orthodox Jews as “inbred.” The Anti-Defamation League says he “has a history of rhetoric that sanitizes violence and denigrates Jewish people” and has “expressed support for designated terrorist organizations and antisemitic ideas on many occasions.”

Owens, with an estimated 35 million followers across platforms, is described as promoting conspiracy theories about Jews and Israel. The ADL says she “actively amplifies antisemitic figures on her shows,” giving platforms to individuals who have praised Hitler, trivialized the Holocaust, or promoted “Jewish mafia” narratives. StopAntisemitism named her “Antisemite of the Year” in 2024.

The resolution urges elected officials to “unequivocally condemn antisemitism,” including when amplified by high-profile media figures, and calls on social media companies to take stronger action against hate speech.

“Hatred is hatred, period. It doesn’t matter whether it comes from the far right or the far left,” Gottheimer said. “We cannot be selective in calling out antisemitism.”

Lawler added: “With an audience of millions, they have a responsibility to confront hatred and bigotry in every form, not to amplify it to the masses.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)