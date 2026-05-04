Iran Claims It Fired 2 Missiles At U.S. Warship; Declares “Control Zones” in Hormuz

Iranian state media claimed on Monday that Iran fired two missiles and struck a U.S. warship trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions in the Strait of Hormuz escalate hours after the launch of U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom” initiative.

However, a U.S. official denied to Axios that any such strike occurred.

Iranian state television reported that the incident took place after the U.S vessel allegedly refused to heed warnings issued by Iranian forces and that it turned back following the missile fire. “Iran has repeatedly stated that any passage through the Strait of Hormuz without official authorization is not possible, and any disregard for this warning will be met with a decisive response,” the report said.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy announced the establishment of a new “control zone” in the strait, under full Iranian oversight. Officials released a map outlining the designated area—an apparent counter to Trump’s initiative aimed at ensuring free passage for commercial vessels and effectively breaking what Washington views as Iranian restrictions.

The United States on Monday kicked off an effort to “guide” stranded ships from the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz, as it tries to counter economic disruptions that outlasted the peak of fighting with no peace deal in sight.

A day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced what he called “Project Freedom,” the Joint Maritime Information Center said Monday that the U.S. had set up an “enhanced security area” south of typical shipping routes and urged mariners to coordinate closely with Omani authorities “due to anticipated high traffic volume.” The strait sits between Iranian and Omani territory.

The center warned that passing close to the usual routes, known as the traffic separation scheme, “should be considered extremely hazardous due the presence of mines that have not been fully surveyed and mitigated.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)