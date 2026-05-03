PROJECT FREEDOM: Trump Announces U.S. Mission To Escort Stranded Ships Out of Strait of Hormuz

President Trump announced Sunday that the United States will begin a major operation Monday morning aimed at safely guiding stranded international ships out of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a lengthy statement, Trump said numerous countries have asked the U.S. for assistance in helping vessels trapped in the strategic waterway amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

“They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders,” Trump wrote, adding that the effort is intended to help countries and companies caught in the crisis despite having “done absolutely nothing wrong.”

Trump said the operation — dubbed “Project Freedom” — will begin Monday morning Middle East time and is designed to escort ships and crews safely through the restricted waterways.

He emphasized that many vessels are running low on food and critical supplies, describing the mission as a humanitarian effort on behalf of the United States and regional allies.

At the same time, Trump warned that any interference with the operation “will have to be dealt with forcefully.”

The president also revealed that U.S. representatives are currently engaged in “very positive discussions” with Iran, which he said could potentially lead to broader progress.

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