Thousands Arrive At Meron Despite Restrictions; Police Brace for Clashes

Despite the cancellation of the Lag BaOmer event on Lag B’Omer and a strict cap of 200 participants, thousands of people made their way to Har Meron through back routes in recent days.

Hundreds more are expected in the coming hours, including members of extremist groups who have declared their intent to breach police barriers and confront security forces.

The unusually tight restrictions were imposed following a security assessment, with the Home Front Command ordering a dramatic reduction in public gatherings. Public transportation to the area has been canceled, and major access roads to Mount Meron have been blocked since the weekend.

Despite this, in recent days, hundreds of people parked their car at a distance and continued for kilometers on foot in an effort to reach the tzion of Rebbe Shimon Bar Yochai. Some have even managed to enter through gaps in the yishuv’s perimeter fencing, which is not fully sealed.

Police are closely monitoring these developments, particularly in light of flyers circulated among extremist groups urging people to come equipped with protective gear—and even pepper spray—with the aim of confronting officers on the ground.

At the same time, Israel Police has completed large-scale preparations as part of “Operation Meron 2026.” Thousands of officers, Border Police troops, and traffic units have been deployed around the mountain and along key access routes to enforce the restrictions and prevent unauthorized entry.

Northern District Commander Meir Eliyahu addressed the situation, saying: “Remember, we’re not at war with the public—we are here for them.” He emphasized that the forces are acting out of responsibility for public safety and in response to security threats in the north.

As part of the operation, numerous major roads have been closed. Police stress that access to Meron will be allowed only to authorized individuals, and that any attempt to violate the order will be dealt with firmly. “We will not allow extremist elements to turn this sacred site into a scene of violence,” police said, adding that legal action will be taken against anyone who assaults officers or incites others to do so.

At the same time, authorities are urging the public to avoid traveling to the area and instead hold Lag BaOmer events within local communities, shuls, or private homes.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)